Despite Ramos' 31 points, Gilas falls to Korea anew

South Korea completed a sweep of Gilas Pilipinas in its friendly matches with a 106-102 triumph, Saturday evening at the Anyang Gymnasium.

Heo Ung was the hero for Korea in the close game, drilling the go-ahead three-pointer for a 102-100 lead and adding another clutch layup that made it 104-100 with just 1:31 to play.

But Korea still endured some nervous moments late as Dwight Ramos' slam dunk trimmed the deficit to two points, 104-102, with just 14.5 seconds to go before a pair of charities by Kang Sang-jae put the game out of reach for the Filipinos in the ensuing play.

Ramos was superb in the loss, firing 31 points on 13 of 17 shooting, along with eight rebounds. Rhenz Abando, playing his second game for flag and country, had 19 points. Collegiate stars RJ Abarrientos (17 points) and Carl Tamayo (12) also finished in double-digits.

South Korea also defeated Gilas, 96-92, in their first friendly game on Friday.

Proud of these Young Men. 🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭 On to the next one! Thank you for your Support 🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭 — Kiefer Ravena (@kieferravena) June 18, 2022

The friendlies are part of the Philippines' preparation for the third window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers as well as the FIBA Asia Cup next month.