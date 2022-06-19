Alex Eala at the W60 Madrid tilt in Spain. Photo courtesy of Alex Eala on Facebook.

MANILA – Alex Eala of the Philippines failed to overcome No. 14 seed Marina Bassols Ribera of Spain in the W60 Madrid final on Sunday, with the home bet posting a 6-4, 7-5 win against the Filipino to claim her sixth professional title.

WTA World No. 321 Bassols Ribera, 22, was the fifth seeded player that the 17-year-old Eala faced in the $60,000 ITF tournament held at Club Deportivo Brezo Osuna.

“It's been an amazing week,” WTA World No. 413 Eala said after receiving her runner-up trophy.

She thanked the crowd, congratulated Bassols Ribera, and expressed gratitude to her sponsors, team, and family for helping her “improve a lot the past few months mentally and physically.”

The 2021 W15 Manacor and 2022 W25 Chiang Rai champion ended her speech on a good note, “So although I lost today, I'm still very happy to be in the final.”

Eala trailed at 0-2 but quickly caught up after Bassols Ribera served a double fault.

The Spanish broke back and went on to lead at 4-3, after which an exchange of breaks took place.

Serving for the set at 5-4, Bassols Ribera claimed the first set, 6-4, after Eala hit a long forehand return of serve.

In the second set, Eala cruised to a 5-0 lead with a backhand winner, but was broken when she served for the set at 5-1 due to a forehand error.

Serving for the set again at 5-3, Eala forced the ninth game to deuce but was still broken after she hit a long forehand.

At 5-5, an Eala double fault gave Bassols Ribera two break points, and the Spanish broke in her second opportunity with a forehand passing shot.

As Bassols Ribera was serving for the match, Eala brought the crucial game to deuce but the Spanish held on to clinch the title, 7-5, after the Filipino hit a forehand return of serve that was called out.

En route to the final, Eala ousted qualifier Lia Karatancheva of Bulgaria in the first round (6-4, 6-4), No. 11 seed Daniela Seguel of Chile in the second round (6-1, 6-2), and No. 7 seed Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers of Spain in the third round (0-6, 6-2, 7-5).

The three-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist went on to upset more seeds: No. 3 seed Jaimee Fourlis of Australia in the quarterfinals (6-1, 6-4) and No. 16 seed Katherine Sebov of Canada in the semifinals (6-2, 6-1).

Eala, a two-time junior grand slam girls’ doubles champion, also competed in the W60 Madrid doubles draw, where she and En Shuo Liang of Chinese Taipei posted a quarterfinal finish.



RELATED VIDEO: