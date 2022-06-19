Home  >  Sports

Tennis: Alex Eala loses to Spaniard in W60 Madrid final

Rosy Mina

Posted at Jun 19 2022 10:26 PM

Alex Eala at the W60 Madrid tilt in Spain. Photo courtesy of Alex Eala on Facebook. 
Alex Eala at the W60 Madrid tilt in Spain. Photo courtesy of Alex Eala on Facebook. 

MANILA – Alex Eala of the Philippines failed to overcome No. 14 seed Marina Bassols Ribera of Spain in the W60 Madrid final on Sunday, with the home bet posting a 6-4, 7-5 win against the Filipino to claim her sixth professional title.

WTA World No. 321 Bassols Ribera, 22, was the fifth seeded player that the 17-year-old Eala faced in the $60,000 ITF tournament held at Club Deportivo Brezo Osuna.

“It's been an amazing week,” WTA World No. 413 Eala said after receiving her runner-up trophy. 

She thanked the crowd, congratulated Bassols Ribera, and expressed gratitude to her sponsors, team, and family for helping her “improve a lot the past few months mentally and physically.”

The 2021 W15 Manacor and 2022 W25 Chiang Rai champion ended her speech on a good note, “So although I lost today, I'm still very happy to be in the final.”

Eala trailed at 0-2 but quickly caught up after Bassols Ribera served a double fault.

The Spanish broke back and went on to lead at 4-3, after which an exchange of breaks took place.

Serving for the set at 5-4, Bassols Ribera claimed the first set, 6-4, after Eala hit a long forehand return of serve.

In the second set, Eala cruised to a 5-0 lead with a backhand winner, but was broken when she served for the set at 5-1 due to a forehand error. 

Serving for the set again at 5-3, Eala forced the ninth game to deuce but was still broken after she hit a long forehand.

At 5-5, an Eala double fault gave Bassols Ribera two break points, and the Spanish broke in her second opportunity with a forehand passing shot.

As Bassols Ribera was serving for the match, Eala brought the crucial game to deuce but the Spanish held on to clinch the title, 7-5, after the Filipino hit a forehand return of serve that was called out.

En route to the final, Eala ousted qualifier Lia Karatancheva of Bulgaria in the first round (6-4, 6-4), No. 11 seed Daniela Seguel of Chile in the second round (6-1, 6-2), and No. 7 seed Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers of Spain in the third round (0-6, 6-2, 7-5).

The three-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist went on to upset more seeds: No. 3 seed Jaimee Fourlis of Australia in the quarterfinals (6-1, 6-4) and No. 16 seed Katherine Sebov of Canada in the semifinals (6-2, 6-1).

Eala, a two-time junior grand slam girls’ doubles champion, also competed in the W60 Madrid doubles draw, where she and En Shuo Liang of Chinese Taipei posted a quarterfinal finish.


RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  tennis   W60 Madrid   Marina Bassols Ribera   Alex Eala  