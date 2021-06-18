FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers: Gilas' Carl Tamayo doubtful for South Korea game Sunday

Carl Tamayo will most likely miss Gilas Pilipinas' rematch against South Korea on Sunday after he sustained an ankle injury during their victory against Indonesia.

In the post game presser, coach Tab Baldwin said Tamayo sustained a strain.

"Carl apparently has Grade 1 strain. It's not overly serious but he's in pain in the ankle," said Baldwin. "It may be upgraded once examined further."

Tamayo was one of Gilas' vital cogs in their dramatic win against South Korea, scoring 10 points in 11 minutes.

He settled for six points, four rebounds, and two assists against Indonesia before sustaining the ankle sprain.

“He won’t be active tomorrow. But I think certainly he won't be active on Sunday. Until the doctors give me more information, I don't know."

