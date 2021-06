Before becoming world champ, Pacquiao use to do this to make ends meet

Watch more in iWantTFC

World champion boxer and senator Manny Pacquiao said he needed to exercise his entrepreneurial skills to make ends meet as a poor kid in Manila.

In an interview on Karen Davila's Youtube channel on Saturday, Pacquiao said he used to work as a construction worker in Manila when he was still 14 years old.

"Ang income ko P1,000. Sabi ko kapag pinadala ko sa pamilya ko ito ano na ang ipangkakain ko hanggang Friday?" he told Davila, who visited his Forbes Park mansion recently.

What he did was use his salary to buy sampaguita and roses at Dangwa.

"Sabado ng gabi tinutuhog ko ang sampaguita, tinatanggal ko ’yung tinik ng roses tapos binabalot ko ng dyaryo. Linggo ng madaling araw nasa harap ako ng simbahan binebenta ko ’yung sampaguita at roses," he recalled.

" ’Yung P1,000 ko magiging P2,500. Ang ginagawa ko ipapadala ko ’yung P1,500 then ’yung P1,000 ibibili ko ng pagkain hanggang sa next sweldo ko. Ipinapadala ko kasi nag-aaral ’yung kapatid ko ’yung si Deputy Speaker Roel Pacquiao."

