PHNOM Penh, Cambodia - For the first time, as her son tries to secure the last piece to his list of championships, Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario's mom showed up at his live Mobile Legends: Bang Bang game.

Cherielyn Del Rosario, known fondly by fans and the team as Mommy Che, spent the weekend in Cambodia to watch her son - who she calls "DJ" -- play live for the first time in his five-year professional career. In tow was Wise's 2 year old sister, Maria, who cried at any sight of her older brother, much to the laughs of those in the area.

"Kinakabahan kasi ako eh," she unabashedly explained to the media moments before being interviewed Saturday afternoon at the AEON Mall Mean Chey, when asked why she wouldn’t watch the 23 year old’s games.

She later on told ABS-CBN News: "Hindi talaga ako nanonood [kahit] online. Hinihintay ko lang na may mag-congrats sa'kin.'"

"Mine-message nila ako ‘congrats po’."

In fact, she admitted that she left the audience briefly when Burn X Flash leveled the series against the M3 World Champions.

As her son continues the fight for the missing piece, Cherielyn wanted to make sure she witnessed what could be one of her son's most important milestones.

"Ito na lang 'yung kulang nila eh. Ito yung gusto nilang matupad. Siguro 'pag andito ako, baka mag-champion," she said.

She had nothing but well wishes for her son.

"Sana galingan pa niya. At sana manalo din sila," she said.

Wise is willing to repay his mom's support, as he guns for something bigger than money.

"Kapag nag-champion, ililibre ko siya.”