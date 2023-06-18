Philippine women's U15 softball team. Handout photo.

MANILA – The Philippine women's U15 team is headed to the WBSC Women’s Under-15 Softball World Cup.

This, after the women’s U15 national team finished in third place at the U15 Women's Softball Asia Cup at the Fu-Hsing Stadium in Taiwan after defeating South Korea, 10-0, on Saturday.

The World Cup, which the young Pinays qualified for, will be held in Tokyo, Japan from October 21-29.

The Philippines, which was ranked no. 26, placed third in the competition, only enduring losses against No.2 Japan and No. 3 Chinese Taipei.

Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines President Jean Henri Lhuillier was proud of the team’s performance in the tournament and showed his commitment to support the squad as they head into the Worlds.

“Their performance in the games is nothing short of amazing. Their passion and teamwork are truly inspirational. We wish them the best and will continue to support them as they face stiffer competition in Japan,” said Lhuillier of the Annalyn Ebreo-led squad.

The country’s representatives in the Women’s Softball World Cup are backed by Cebuana Lhuillier.

They finished the elimination round with a 4-2 win-loss record, getting wins against India, South Korea, Singapore, and Hong Kong. -- With report from Marlon Bernardino.