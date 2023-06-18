Pinay teen wins 2 golds in table tennis championships

Kheith Rhynne Cruz. Handout photo.

MANILA -- Kheith Rhynne Cruz bagged two gold medals for the Philippines in the 2023 Southeast Asia Youth table tennis championships in Brunei over the weekend.

Cruz ruled the girls’ U16 singles competition, beating Wirakarn Tayapitak of Thailand, 11-7, 11-4, 8-11, 11-4, 7-11, 11-3.

She also captured the title in U19 doubles together with Chrishien Mae Santillan, defeating Wirakarn and Wanwisa Aueawiriyayothin, 11-2, 11-9, 11-7.

The 16-year-old Cruz earlier won silver in the SEA Table Tennis Association event, along with Santillan, Althea Jade Gudes, Jelaine Monteclaro, and Zachi Chua in the girls’ 19U team event. Santillan also claimed a bronze medal in the U19 girls singles tournament.

"These remarkable victories, coupled with the unwavering support of our coaches, staff, and the PTTF showcase the relentless pursuit of excellence that defines our athletes," Philippine Table Tennis Federation Inc. president Ting Ledesma said.

"This momentous achievement not only etches a golden chapter in Philippine table tennis history but also propels our nation to new heights on the global stage."

Also winning medals for the Philippines are: Jigsaya Cabrido and Joanna Isabelle Esguerra (bronze – cadet girls doubles), Khevine Khieth Cruz and Carl Benjamin De Los Reyes (bronze – cadet boys doubles), and Ray Joshua Lawrence Manlapaz (bronze – U17 boys singles).

The team’s coaches are Annabelle Commendador, Lauro Crisostomo, and Johann Remaneses.