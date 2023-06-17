PBA on Tour: Fran Yu dazzles as NorthPort brings down Ginebra

NorthPort's Fran Yu. PBA Images

Fran Yu lit up Barangay Ginebra as NorthPort picked up a 101-95 win on Saturday in the PBA on Tour exhibition at the Batangas City Coliseum in Batangas City.

The Batang Pier used a searing 18-0 blitz in the second period that sent the Gin Kings back pedaling to their third defeat in four games.

Yu nailed six triples out of 10 attempts to finish with 21 markers on top of his eight assists.

Three of his treys came in the final canto where they fended off Ginebra's late uprising.

Backing him up were JM Calma and Paul Zamar, who scored 16 apiece, Arvin Tolentino, who shot 15 with nine boards and four blocks and Joshua Munzon, who grabbed 10 dimes to complement his eight markers and nine rebounds.

NorthPort improved its record to 3-2.

Jeremiah Gray paced the Kings with 26, while Von Pessumal added 16.