Converge pulled off a 113-111 squeaker in overtime against San Miguel Beer to end a three-game slump in the PBA on Tour exhibition at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City on Sunday.

The duo of Alec Stockton and Jerrick Balanza conspired to steal the win for the FiberXers, who survived a 41-point onslaught by Jericho Cruz.

San Miguel was still up 111-108 after a pair of free throws Cruz with 36 seconds to go in the extra period.

But Stockton converted a three point off a step back that tied the count in the final 17 seconds. He later dished out a running assist to Balanza, who sank the game-winning layup for Converge with a second remaining in the clock.

San Miguel, which squandered a 16-point lead, tried to salvage a victory but Allyn Bulanadi's desperate heave missed its mark.

Stockton finished the game with 23 points, nine assists and two steals.

"I was trying to make plays down stretch. We don't want to lose the game, we have been losing a lot so," said Stockton of his end game heroics.

"It's really going back to the basics, the system we've been instilled. I've been trying to execute the little details, and really running the offense whenever things aren't going our way."

Balanza had 15 markers, while Justin Arana and Mike Nieto scored 13 points apiece.

Moala Tautuaa scored 15 for San Miguel, which also got 13 each from Rodney Brondial and Marvin Lee.