PBA on Tour: Camson erupts for 30 as Terrafirma holds off Meralco

Terrafirma's Eric Camson. PBA/File photo

Eric Camson exploded for 30 points on Sunday night as Terrafirma fended off Meralco's fight back to hack out a 107-102 win in the PBA On Tour at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Camson went 4-of-5 from the perimeter aside from hauling nine rebounds, getting two steals and dishing out two assists to help deliver the Dyip's first back-to-back wins in the preseason.

Terrafirma led by 12 points but Meralco managed to get as close as three, following baskets by Anjo Caram and Ciff Hodge in the final two minutes.

But Camson's final layup lifted the Dyip to a 105-100 lead inside the final minute.

"As kuya, kailangan kong maging good role model para sa mga bata sa 'tin," said Camson. "Hindi ko naman hinahanap ang score, si Juami naman ang main gunner namin. Nagkaroon lang ako ng opportunity, binigay lang nila sa akin to."

Juami Tiongson was his usual self, firing 21 points highlighted by three triples for Terrafirma. Isaac Go added 11 points.

Allein Maliksi scored 33 points, but it all went to naught as the Dyip managed to kill off the Bolts' comeback.

"Kanina before kaming mag-enter sa court, sabi namin 'Guys, try kaya nating magback-to-back win. Ang tagal na rin kasi e.' Siguro mas gutom lang kami ngayong araw na ito," said Camson.

Terrafirma now has a record of 3-3, while snapping Meralco's two-game win streak.