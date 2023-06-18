Coach Chot Reyes. FIBA.basketball

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed that Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes will likely handpick more players from the league to add to the men's national team's pool for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

"Kakausap ko lang kay Coach Chot. Mamimili pa siya, eh. Marami pa siyang kukuhanin na mga players," Marcial said on Sunday at the 1st HoopCon PH in Quezon City.

The development comes just a few days after former University of the Philippines Fighting Maroon Carl Tamayo pulled out of Gilas' 21-man pool, which includes a mix of PBA, Asian pro league, and United States-based players.

“Sabi ko naman, available naman ang PBA. Sabihan mo lang kami, para masabihan namin ang ‘yung team. Wala pa siyang eksakto kung sino ang kukuhanin,” Marcial said.

The PBA is currently in its PBA on Tour, a one-off, single-round robin conference with no playoffs that will finish by July 30.

National teams qualified for the World Cup can include as many names as possible to their roster pool ahead of the event.

For instance, Iran and Montenegro announced 27 and 24 players to their respective World Cup pools, while Australia, China, and Germany all named 18 players each.

The final 12-man rosters will then be confirmed in a technical meeting before the World Cup proper.

In the current Gilas pool are Rhenz Abando, Japeth Aguilar, Justin Brownlee, Jordan Clarkson, AJ Edu, Poy Erram, June Mar Fajardo, Jordan Heading, Ange Kouame, Jamie Malonzo, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, Bobby Ray Parks Jr., CJ Perez, Roger Ray Pagoy, Dwight Ramos, Kiefer Ravena, Thirdy Ravena, Kai Sotto, and Scottie Thompson.

Present during the first day of the squad’s Inspire Sports Academy training camp on Saturday were Abando, Aguilar, Edu, Erram, Fajardo, Kouame, Malonzo, Perez, the Ravenas, and Thompson.

Last May, Reyes remarked that Gilas has "all the players at [their] disposal," but with a pool reduced to 20 players, the veteran mentor is not leaving anything to chance.

Reyes also reiterated that there will be no shoo-ins for the World Cup roster, and that everyone has to earn their spot.

"Right now, it's still a long way, there's going to be a lot of trainings still to be done, and then we will make our final determination when the time comes," Reyes said.

Gilas will head to Europe where it is set to face the national teams of Estonia and Finland in tune-up games, while also looking for more friendlies while in Lithuania.

The Philippines will open its Group A campaign at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan against the Dominican Republic on August 25 before meeting both Angola and European powerhouse Italy at the Araneta Coliseum on August 27 and 29, respectively.

