Mobile Legends: M5 to increase prize pool, add Wildcard phase

Courtesy: Moonton Games

PHNOM Penh, Cambodia -- The M5 World Championships will increase its prize pool, while adding a new phase that would allow more regions to qualify for the tournament to be held in Manila.

Changes for the tournament's format was announced during the closing ceremonies of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The tournament’s prize pool will increase to $900,000, from $800,000, according to Moonton Games’ statement.

The tournament marks the return of Eastern Europe and Central Asia, where countries such as Russia and Ukraine are located.

Game regions such as host Philippines (2) Indonesia (2), Latin America (2) and Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia, Myanmar, North America, Turkey, and Middle East and North America (1 each), will be directly invited to M5.

Wildcard teams

Malaysia (MPL Malaysia runner-up)

Mekong (M5 Mekong qualifier)

Latin America (third placer of LIGA LATAM)

South Asia (winner from MLBB Champions Battle)

Eastern Europe and Central Asia (runner-up from MLBB Continental Championships)

Mongolia (M5 World Championship national wildcard qualifier Mongolia)

2 other regions

Moonton did not mention where the wildcard phase will be held.

M5 will be held in Manila in December.