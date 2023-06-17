Lizares-Cordero, Tan-Cosas pairs in BVR on Tour Candon semis

Perlas' Cherilyn Sindayen and Bacolod's Bianca Lizares joust at the net during their Beach Volleyball Republic on Tour Candon City leg quarterfinals match yesterday. BVR

Bianca Lizares and Honey Grace Cordero rallied from a set down to beat Perlas' Roma Joy Doromal and Cherilyn Sindayen, 15-21, 21-15, 16-14, to secure the first women's semifinals berth in the Beach Volleyball Republic on Tour Candon City leg gets going on Saturday at Darapidap Beach in Ilocos Sur.

In the most stunning result in Day 1, Cordero put Bacolod at match point, 14-11, before an attack error allowed Perlas to stay in the contest.

Sindayen was able to save two match points for Perlas to level at 14-14.

Bacolod was at match point anew courtesy of a go-ahead hit, before Lizares produced the game-sealing kill, scoring one over Sindayen.

It was an improbable run by Lizares and Cordero to the semis, as they lost the first two Pool C matches against Narvacan via default and NU before winning the last one against Candon City 1's Sharmaine Garabiles and Jasmine Manzano to become one of the two "lucky losers" to advance to the quarterfinals.

Sindayen and Doromal became Pool A winners after sweeping all three matches before losing the quarters.

West V's Bea Tan and Jennifer Cosas defeated Garabiles and Manzano of the home team, 21-5, 21-5, to also reach the semifinals.

Tan and Cosas are undefeated in four matches, including a sweep of Pool B.

Two more semis spots are up for grabs Sunday morning, with NU's Kly Orillaneda and Kathrina Epa, who topped Pool C, taking on Ateneo 2's Jana Cane and Gena Hora, the second-ranked team in Pool B.

Pool C runner-up Narvacan, bannered by Desiree Jurado and Guadamae Gomez, will play Pool B second placers Liz Lomocso and Yumi Furukawa of Ateneo in the other quarterfinals pairing.

This is the first time Candon City has hosted the BVR on Tour - and the fourth in Ilocos Sur since the tour started in 2016.

"We are glad to promote volleyball to our youth in the city," said Candon City Mayor Eric Singson during the opening ceremony.

The Finals and third place match is set Sunday afternoon.

