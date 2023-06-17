Kaya FC-Iloilo. Handout photo/File.

MANILA -- The Copa Paulino Alcantara is bigger than ever.

The Copa Paulino Alcantara held its group draw for its 2023 edition on Saturday and will be featuring 17 teams that hail from the Philippines Football League, UAAP, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the amateur ranks.

Group A is made up of two-time tournament champions Kaya FC-Iloilo, who has also competed in all the championship rounds since the inception of Copa Paulino Alcantara in 2018, and joining them are Manila FC, Loyola FC, Don Bosco Garelli FC, UAAP men’s football champions Far Eastern University, and Philippine Air Force.

Dynamic Herb Cebu FC, Maharlika Manila FC, Pilipinas Dragons FC, Manila Digger FC, and the UP Fighting Maroons meanwhile, complete the cast of Group B.

Group C on the other hand, is comprised of Stallion Laguna FC, Mendiola FC 1991, Davao Aguilas-UMak, Tuloy FC, the Adamson Soaring Falcons, and Philippine Army.

Before the draw, Philippine Football Federation (PFF) General Secretary Atty. Edwin Gastanes bared that the expansion of the tournament will be to help both the players and the development of the football program of the country.

“We want to help local players, amateur and professional, to have more matches. This is one way of helping football players,” he said.

“It’s high time that we increase the number of competitors in the cup, following the example in other countries, and we also want to scout players for our national team, he added.

The tournament will begin on July 15, and its games will be held across three different venues. The Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila, University of Makati Stadium in Makati, and Biñan Football Stadium in Biñan, Laguna are where the games will be played.