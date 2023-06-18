Ferdinand Aquino (right) promises it will be all business against Aresenio Balisacan on June 24. Handout photo

MANILA -- Apart from working in a call center, Ferdinand “The Psychopath” Aquino knows how to cook. He is also a practical nurse and a former frontman for a metal band.

But above all, he is a fighter.

On June 24, he is out to make his mark as a kickboxer against Arsenio “The Assasin” Balisacan in the main event of Tunay na Tigas (TNT) Kickboxing’s initial offering at the Filoil Ecooil Centre in San Juan.

Aquino lost his parents at a young age, forcing him to fend for himself. Aside from being a Hotel and Restaurant Management undergraduate, he took up a short course on culinary arts and completed his studies on practical nursing.

“Wala po akong kamag-anak sa Cavite at wala na akong magulang, nag-iisa akong anak so kailangan kong tumayo sa sarili kong paa,” Aquino told ABS-CBN News. “Sabi ko, ‘Bakit hindi ko pasukin ang iba't ibang klaseng job?' Para hindi ako takot maligaw at magtrabaho.”

He even tried out being in the music industry, doing vocals for a heavy metal band.

Along the way, he took interest in combat sports. He first tried out being a boxer, training at one of Gerry Penalosa’s boxing gym in 2016.

Then he entered the BPO industry until an unfortunate event forced him back to combat sports.

“Nagkataon ‘yung misis ko nanganak ng premature ng six months. ‘Yung hospital bill namin pumasok ng P1.5 million. So sabi ko, ‘Saan ako kukuha ng P1.5 million?’” he recounted.

“Nag-search ako ng underground fights, pero may nakita ako parang arnis, ‘yung juego todo. Sabi ko ‘yung pot money niya baka makatulong sa akin. Nakapasok naman ako pero hindi pinalad pero doon nag-start ang career ko.”

From competing in juego todo fights, he transitioned to mixed martial arts in 2018. But since he is more of a striker, he decided to link up with TNT Sports and Action Entertainment, a promotion aimed at popularizing kickboxing in the Philippines.

James Gutierrez, the outfits’ public relations chief and head of match making, said they want to showcase the Filipinos’ talent in striking.

“Madami kasing fighters sa Pilipinas na walang opportunities. There are opportunities for strikers sa ibang bansa pero wala masyadong opportunity dito,” he explained.

“They don't have the opportunity to showcase ang striking skills nila sa MMA. Kasi sa MMA kailangan ready ka sa ground game, kahit magaling kang striker pag natake down ka ay wala na. So here, talagang focused sa striking which is exciting.”

This is where Aquino plans to make his mark.

“Sabi ko baka opportunity ko. Kasi striking naman ang laban ko. Para maipamalas ko kung paanong makipagstrike sa iba lalot nakapasok ako sa main event,” he said.

Aquino brought in the same moniker he has been using throughout the years, Psychopath, which is also the name of the band he played for.

“Parang pareho na rin ng personality ko pagdating sa ring. Kasi parang baliw talaga na nang-aasar sa kalaban,” he said.

On June 24 against Balisacan, Aquino promises to bring out his best as a fighter.

“You'll expect my most explosive fight, ibibigay kong lahat ng makakaya ko. All out talaga,” he said. "Makikita nyo ang Ferdinand Aquino sa loob ng ring.”