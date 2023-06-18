Golf: Alido guns for 2nd crown in Forest Hills Classic

Filipino golfer Ira Alido. Pilipinas Golf/Handout.

MANILA -- Ira Alido is still seeking a second championship when the Philippine Golf Tour heads to unfamiliar terrain in the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic, starting Tuesday at the Nicklaus course in Antipolo.

Alido came out of nowhere to stun Tony Lascuña by one stroke in Bacolod last March, and looked to be on track for a second title at Valley Golf South two weeks ago. He set the pace early and stayed in the hunt in the middle rounds, but faltered in the closing stretch to wind up in joint sixth.

"I wouldn't call it a loss of rhythm but more of a learning experience and that only makes me want to play even better (in the next event)," said Alido. "Like I said the last time, I’m exactly where I want to be right now and I whole-heartedly believe I can compete to win week-in and week-out."

Also eyeing the crown are Valley leg champion Reymon Jaraula, Villamor Philippine Masters titlist Jhonnel Ababa, Iloilo leg runaway winner Rupert Zaragosa and Lascuña, who reigned at Caliraya Springs.

Other contenders include Lloyd Go and Clyde Mondilla, who tied for second at Valley, and former leg winners Angelo Que, Zanieboy Gialon, Jay Bayron and Guido van der Valk.

The par-72 Forest Hills-Nicklaus has not hosted a PGT event since 2017 with the management renovating some key holes to make it more challenging, a risk-and-reward course even for the country’s touring pros.