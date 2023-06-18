British Gary White, head coach of the Taiwan national football team reactsduring the International Soccer Friendly match between Taiwan and Mongolia in Taipei, Taiwan, October 5, 2017. Ritchie B. Tongco, EPA-EFE/File.

MANILA – Ahead of the friendly matchup between Chinese Taipei and the Philippines, head coach Gary White shared how their faceoff with the Azkals is vital in their build-up for the 2026 AFC Asian qualifiers in October during an online press conference with the Philippine Football Federation.

“We know the Azkals are a strong team and it will be a good experience for a younger [Chinese Taipei] team,” said White.

“Obviously, I have played the Philippines many times and they seem to have a very strong team this time and brought players who [played in] Indonesia, Malaysia, you’ve got players playing in Europe, so it’s a very strong team that they’ve got,” he added.

“Again, it’s another great challenge for our young players because most of our players are domestic players. It’s a great opportunity to see a wide pool of players when we select for Qualifications in October, we know who our strongest 11 is.”

The match will be held on Monday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium and it will be the second of the two friendly matches that the Philippines are playing. They previously won against Nepal, 1-0.

It will also be the second one for Chinese Taipei, who figured in a draw against Thailand on June 16.

“It was a perfect result,” White said about playing against Thailand at the Kaohsiung National Stadium.

“The players were fantastic. We’re a little bit disappointed that we didn’t put away some of the chances to win the game, but you know, Thailand was such a strong team, and they had the strongest team out on the field which is great for our younger players.”

White added that going up against Thailand and being able to keep up with them was a good learning experience for the No. 156 ranked team in the world.

“Going into this game, we know there are a lot of things we have to improve on. We’re trying to reinvent our identity and DNA, and the players are listening and they’re working very hard, and we just got to be a little bit more clinical and put away chances when they come along,” he said.

“It was a very strong Thailand team, probably the strongest Thailand team I have faced as a coach, and obviously, they are preparing for the Asian Cup so it was great to have that type of challenge and see how our young players deal with that pressure. We stayed compact and we stayed very organized. Defensively, we had a very clear plan when we had the ball in transition, we caught them. It was great for our players to deal with such quality players in front of them, and give them confidence that they know they can play at that level.”