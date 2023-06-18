The JMC Kings huddle against FEU. Photo from the Facebook page of FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup

MANILA – The JMC Kings came to play against the big boys.

Jose Maria College (JMC) Foundation made a name for itself during its two play-in matches in the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup against Far Easter University (FEU). And even after enduring back-to-back losses, JMC head tactician Dodong Cagampang bared that showing up was already a win itself.

"Siyempre happy talaga kami dahil nagawa namin 'yung mga inensayo namin. Kahit talo, masaya kami,” said Cagampang.

The Kings, who were the VisMin regional champions after topping the Escandor Cup, failed to steal one from the Tamaraws in their two play-in games. They figured in a 96-65 blowout loss on Wednesday and ended their FilOil campaign with a more respectable 90-80 outing on Thursday, but what is more important for the Davao-based squad is how they showed up against FEU.

"Tuwang-tuwa ako sa players namin kasi napakita 'yung laro nila. 'Yung experience ang pinakamalaking bagay sa amin para kung sakaling makabalik kami, makapaghanda kami nang maganda,” added Cagampang.

Kings team captain Christer Catarong also shared how he is proud of his squad’s play against one of the UAAP’s best teams.

"Kahit maliit kami, laban lang. Very overwhelmed ako and masaya lang kami kasi lahat kami nag-step up,” said Catarong who put up an average of 20.5 points and 12.5 rebounds in two games against the Tamaraws.

The experience was indeed an eye-opener for the squad, but Cagampang also bared that they will be bringing everything they learned back to the South as they hope to duplicate their showing this season.

"Iba ang laro dito. Kung doon sa Mindanao angat kami, dito hindi. Ang dami naming natutunan dito sa Manila at masaya kaming uuwi."