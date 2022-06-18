Warriors guard Stephen Curry holds the NBA Finals MVP Trophy, as teammate-guard Klay Thompson holds the Larry O'Brien Trophy, following their title-clinching Game 6 win on June 16, 2022. John G Mabanglo, Shutterstock Out/EPA-EFE

Thanks to an epic performance that catapulted the Golden State Warriors to another NBA title, Steph Curry further enhanced his legacy as one of the best players the league has ever seen.

How high his place is in the all-time rankings has been subject of debate over the past 48 hours.

Judging by one metric, Curry has a strong case as a career top-10 player.

He is one of only eight players with four championships and two MVPs, a list that includes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, and Bill Russell.

Popular American sports pundits such as Colin Cowherd and Bill Simmons agree Curry is in that range, as do Hall-of-Fame players Shaquille O'Neal and Reggie Miller.

While there are some who believe Curry's stats remain inferior — and thus make him undeserving of a spot in the top 10 — the intangibles are hard to ignore.

He is regarded as one of the most likable and most selfless teammates ever. His on-court style embodies the "playing the right way" mantra. And his game is considered revolutionary, helping the league enter an era where long-distance shooting has become a must.

Curry has played down the legacy talk over the years, but it appears he has been listening to detractors talk.After the Warriors wrapped up the championship, it was reported that the Golden State superstar, reacting to his Finals MVP, said, "What they gonna say now?"

How he ranks among the NBA greats may be debatable, but one thing is certain — Curry is a winner.