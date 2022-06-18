PBA: Blackwater outlasts NorthPort for 2nd win

Blackwater picked up its second win in a 97-90 victory over NorthPort in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Centre in Antipolo City on Saturday.

JVee Casio teamed up with rookie Ato Ular to keep the Bossing afloat in the fourth quarter and outlast the Batang Pier.

Casio scored 22 points to go with his 5 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Ato Ular added 17 markers, 5 rebounds, and a block as Blackwater bounced back from their loss to Barangay Ginebra for a 2-1 record.

Robert Bolick led the Batang Pier with 21 points.

It was NorthPort's second straight loss after starting its campaign with back-to-back wins.

The Bossing's win was marred with a row between coach Ariel Vanguardia and NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio.

Jarecio was apparently irked by Vanguardia's decision to call a time out late in the game even as the result was already evident.

"I have high respect for coach Pido. Turo ng magulang ko is to be magnanimous in victory, a win is a win. Siguro sumama ang loob niya dahil sa timeout," said Vanguardia.

"But you know I have to do what I have to do. Gusto kong umiskor noon pero walang opportunity so 'di kami naka-score."

The Scores:

BLACKWATER 97 – Casio 22, Ular 17, Taha 10, Sena 10, McCarthy 9, Suerte 8, Amer 5, Ebona 4, Publico 4, Melton 3, Escoto 2, Dyke 0

NORTHPORT 90 – Bolick 21, Sumang 16, Malonzo 14, Ferrer 9, Balanza 9, Santos 6, Dela Cruz 6, Ayaay 5, Calma 4, Apacible 0

QUARTERS: 28-24, 48-48, 74-69, 97-90