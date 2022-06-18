San Sebastian College-Recoletos pulled off a 26-24, 26-24, 25-20 upset against defending champion Arellano University in the NCAA women's volleyball tournament on Saturday.

Reyann Cañete led the attack for the Lady Stags, firing 24 points on 19 attacks, 2 blocks, and 3 service aces.

Tina Marasigan added 15 points, while rookie Kath Santos tallied 11 markers.

With the win, San Sebastian bounced back from a previous defeat to tie Arellano with a 2-1 card each.

Carla Donato paced 3-peat champion Arellano with 10 points.

Meanwhile in the second game, Lyceum of the Philippines University beat San Beda University in 4 sets.

The Lady Pirates had it 25-19, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23 against the Red Spikers.