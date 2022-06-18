Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto shares a hug with coach Karl "Giee" Barrientos after winning against Myanmar's Falcon Esports. Courtesy: MSC 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (UPDATED) - RSG Philippines are through to the Grand Finals of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup after ousting Omega Esports in the tournament held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre.

The MSC 2021 championship-winning roster of Execration will not be able to defend the title they earned under a different banner, as RSG Philippines look to bounce back in their upper bracket matchup loss against RRQ Hoshi in the Grand Finals.

Omega, which paraded the roster that won the MSC 2021 title, will end the tournament in third place.

Omega fired blanks in the early parts of Game 1, as Dean Christian "Raizen" Sumagui struggled to generate damage, and Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas' Esmeralda had yet to scale up. But as the so-called "Omega Timers" lapsed, they flipped the script as Patrick "E2MAX" Caidic's Xavier dealt massive damage to disrupt RSG in team-fights, before eventually taking over.

Raizen had the chance to crack Omega's base in the 27th minute, but Arvie "Aqua" Calderon managed to take the jungler out, and RSG managed to steal the lord as Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto carried the "Retribution" advantage.

The lord steal, however came at the expense of a wipeout, with Omega exploiting that to their advantage to draw first blood.

A pick off on Dylan "Light" Catipon allowed Omega to bring the game down the wire in yet another 20 minute matchup.

But Arvie "Aqua" Calderon popped off from the get-go of Game 5 with his signature Yve to dethrone the MSC 2021 championship-winning roster.