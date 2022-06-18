RSG Philippines share a huddle ahead of their Game 4 matchup against Indonesia's RRQ Hoshi. Courtesy: MSC 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (UPDATE) – Only one Filipino team will make it to the Grand Finals of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup 2022 after RSG Philippines crumbled against Indonesia's RRQ Hoshi 3-1 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre here.

Veteran presence prevailed in the matchup between the Philippine and Indonesian champions, as jitters plagued the Kingslayers against an experienced RRQ squad, whom they regarded as their idols in past interviews.

RSG Philippines clamped down on RRQ's Vyn to go ahead early into Game 1. But a lord fight happened in the 10th minute, as the "King of Kings" use a failed RSG set-up to turn the tables.

VYN also bounced back, as his signature Franco started to connect when it mattered, not to mention Clayyy's Xavier dealing immense damage from downtown.

The Philippine side tried to control the jungle, but it eventually paid dividends for RRQ as it allowed R7 to scale up and claw their way back into teamfights, en route to the dominant reach for match point, even as RSG Philippines picked up the Valentina.

RSG Philippines outdrafting RRQ became the key to the Kingslayers' series survival, figuring in a one-sided game to get on the scoreboard.

RSG looked poised to force a rubber match, but RRQ kept their composure as the game went back-and-forth, with Skylar's Claude dealing vital damage in team fights.

The Filipino squad will head to the lower bracket, where they will face the winner between defending champions Omega Esports and underdogs Falcon Esports Saturday night for another go at the Grand Finals.