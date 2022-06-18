Renz Errol "Renzio" Cadua during Omega Esports' match against Myanmar's Falcon. Courtesy: MSC 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - A Filipino Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team is sure to head to the finals of the ML:BB Southeast Asia Cup as Omega Esports thrashed Falcon Esports in the lower bracket semis on Saturday.

This will however come at the expense of fighting fellow Pinoys RSG Philippines in an elimination match at 7 p.m. also Saturday for a Grand Finals showdown against Indonesia's RRQ Hoshi the following day.

It took three thrilling games for the comeback kings to enter the next round of the lower bracket in eliminating the notorious underdogs, Falcon Esports, from the competition.

Game 1 became a nail-biter, with Renzio's triple kill in the 26th minute lifting Omega in yet another long-haul match, to secure first blood.

Comfort picks spelled Game 2 for Omega as Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog's Khufra and Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas' Claude controlled the tempo to reach match point.

They snowballed in Game 3 to boot off the Myanmar squad from the series.