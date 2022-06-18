From the Manila Public Information Office

The City of Manila will implement some road closures and traffic rerouting on June 19 to ensure the safety of Asics Rock 'n' Roll Running Series participants.

The event coincides with the city’s 450th founding celebration also the 161st birth anniversary of Dr. Jose Rizal.

The following roads will be closed on June 19, from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 3 p.m. onwards:

Roxas Boulevard from Katigbak Drive to President Quirino Avenue

Bonifacio Drive from Anda Circle to Katigbak Drive

Katigbak Drive and South Drive

Independence Road

P. Burgos Avenue from Roxas Boulevard to Jones Bridge

Maria Orosa Street from P. Burgos to Kalaw

Finance Road from P. Burgos Avenue to Taft Avenue

Northbound lane of Taft Avenue from Ayala Boulevard to P. Burgos Avenue

Muralla Street from Santa Lucia Street to Real Street

Real Street from Muralla Street to Santa Lucia Street

Santa Lucia Street from Real Street to Muralla Street

Quintin Paredes Street from Jones Bridge to Ongpin Street

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced different rerouting schemes for both light and heavy vehicles.

Alternate routes for light vehicles:

Vehicles coming from northbound lane of Taft Avenue intending to utilize P. Burgos Avenue: Turn right to Ayala Boulevard and proceed to destination

Vehicles coming from Maria Orosa Street intending to utilize P. Burgos Avenue: Turn right to Kalaw Avenue en route to Taft Avenue and proceed to destination

Vehicles coming from A. Mabini Street: Turn right to Kalaw Avenue en route to Taft Avenue and proceed to destination

Vehicles coming from Pasay AOR utilizing northbound lane of Roxas Boulevard: Turn right to P. Ocampo Street and proceed to destination

Vehicles coming from Delpan Bridge: Turn left to A. Soriano Avenue to Magallanes Drive and proceed to destination

Alternate routes for trucks and heavy vehicles:

Trailer trucks/heavy vehicles coming from Delpan Bridge: Turn around at Anda Circle to northbound lane of Mel Lopez Boulevard to C-3 and proceed to destination

Trailer trucks/heavy vehicles coming from President Quirino Avenue: Go straight to Nagtahan Bridge to Lacson Avenue and proceed to destination (old truck route)

The world’s largest running series will also pass across Manila City Hall, Kartilya ng Katipunan, Jones Bridge, and Chinatown in Binondo.