The City of Manila will implement some road closures and traffic rerouting on June 19 to ensure the safety of Asics Rock 'n' Roll Running Series participants.
The event coincides with the city’s 450th founding celebration also the 161st birth anniversary of Dr. Jose Rizal.
The following roads will be closed on June 19, from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 3 p.m. onwards:
- Roxas Boulevard from Katigbak Drive to President Quirino Avenue
- Bonifacio Drive from Anda Circle to Katigbak Drive
- Katigbak Drive and South Drive
- Independence Road
- P. Burgos Avenue from Roxas Boulevard to Jones Bridge
- Maria Orosa Street from P. Burgos to Kalaw
- Finance Road from P. Burgos Avenue to Taft Avenue
- Northbound lane of Taft Avenue from Ayala Boulevard to P. Burgos Avenue
- Muralla Street from Santa Lucia Street to Real Street
- Real Street from Muralla Street to Santa Lucia Street
- Santa Lucia Street from Real Street to Muralla Street
- Quintin Paredes Street from Jones Bridge to Ongpin Street
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced different rerouting schemes for both light and heavy vehicles.
Alternate routes for light vehicles:
- Vehicles coming from northbound lane of Taft Avenue intending to utilize P. Burgos Avenue: Turn right to Ayala Boulevard and proceed to destination
- Vehicles coming from Maria Orosa Street intending to utilize P. Burgos Avenue: Turn right to Kalaw Avenue en route to Taft Avenue and proceed to destination
- Vehicles coming from A. Mabini Street: Turn right to Kalaw Avenue en route to Taft Avenue and proceed to destination
- Vehicles coming from Pasay AOR utilizing northbound lane of Roxas Boulevard: Turn right to P. Ocampo Street and proceed to destination
- Vehicles coming from Delpan Bridge: Turn left to A. Soriano Avenue to Magallanes Drive and proceed to destination
Alternate routes for trucks and heavy vehicles:
- Trailer trucks/heavy vehicles coming from Delpan Bridge: Turn around at Anda Circle to northbound lane of Mel Lopez Boulevard to C-3 and proceed to destination
- Trailer trucks/heavy vehicles coming from President Quirino Avenue: Go straight to Nagtahan Bridge to Lacson Avenue and proceed to destination (old truck route)
The world’s largest running series will also pass across Manila City Hall, Kartilya ng Katipunan, Jones Bridge, and Chinatown in Binondo.