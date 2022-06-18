From Coco Gauff's Instagram page



Teenager Coco Gauff reached her first WTA grass-court semi-final after posting a straight sets win over former world number one Karolina Pliskova in Berlin on Friday.

The 18-year-old American, who reached her first Grand Slam final at the French Open earlier this month, sealed a 7-5, 6-4 win over fourth seed Pliskova.

"It took me a while to find my rhythm, the forehand slice isn't something I use a lot, but I did today," said Gauff.

"Her shots were pretty low on the grass and sometimes it was enough to change the direction of the point."

In Saturday's semi-finals, Gauff will face top seed Ons Jabeur who defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 6-7 (3/7), 6-2, 6-2.

Jabeur had to come back from a set and a break down to earn her third win in three meetings against Sasnovich.

Second seed Maria Sakkari also reached her first grass-court semi-final after brushing past Daria Kasatkina for a 6-0, 6-3 victory in just 72 minutes.

Sakkari will face Belinda Bencic after the Swiss Olympic champion rallied to beat Veronika Kudermetova 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in their hard-fought tie, which lasted just over two hours.

Bencic had to dig deep and despite hitting seven double faults, she held off Kudermetova, who fired down six aces.

