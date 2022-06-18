Gilas Youth's Alexander Konov. FIBA Basketball

The Gilas Pilipinas youth team lost to South Korea, 88-77, in their classification match in the FIBA U16 Asian Championship in Doha, Qatar on Saturday.

Jared Bahay exploded for 25 points, but this was not enough to propel the Filipinos past the South Koreans.

Zain Mahmood came off the bench with 12 points, while Caelum Harris added 10 points and 6 rebounds.

Ku Ming-yo led South Korea's more balanced scoring with 21 markers, while Lee Yu-jin and Shin Hyung-bin added 17 and 15, respectively.



The FIlipino youth team will take on the winner between Iran and India on Sunday in the fight for 7th place.