An ex PBA import’s role in casting ‘Hustle’s’ Bo Cruz

The breakout star of the Netflix basketball movie "Hustle" may not have had a chance to show his acting prowess if it were not for a former PBA import.

According to executive producer Adam Sandler, Dell Demps helped pave the way for Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez to try out for the movie.

Demps, a former front-office executive who was a Jazz assistant coach at the time Sandler was looking for his main guy, played in the PBA in the early 1990s.

In the 1992 Third Conference, he carried 7-Up to the finals but lost to Tony Harris and Swift.

“(Demps) was showing us all these guys from Spain and Juancho just auditioned during the pandemic,” Sandler said in an interview on Good Morning America.

“He said I didn’t even want to. My sister just said, come on read that thing and he read it. And we saw his tape and he was so cool and natural and that’s how that happens.”

Hernangomez plays Bo Cruz, a Spanish player who has a past but is seen by an NBA scout (played by Adam Sandler) as a potential star.

Demps, who is reportedly set to join the Minnesota Timberwolves front office, played a bit role in "Hustle", as a Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach.

He played 20 games for three teams in the NBA in the 1990s.

Another Filipino connection to the movie is Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, who plays himself.