UAAP: Bo Perasol still Maroons coach, says UP



MANILA -- The University of the Philippines (UP) on Friday denied that Bo Perasol is no longer the coach of the men's senior basketball team.

This as reports came out regarding Perasol's alleged "nonrenewal" from UP where he has been coaching since 2016.

"UP has formal processes in selecting varsity coaches. Right now Coach Bo is still the UPMBT head coach and he has not resigned," said UP's College of Human Kinetics coach Francis Diaz in a statement.

"We are formally refuting news articles that came out with regards to Coach Bo’s coaching status in UP MBT."

The university and its community also extended its condolences to Perasol as his mother recently passed away due to COVID-19.

Perasol became UP coach in 2016, replacing Renzy Bajar.

He led the Fighting Maroons to the the UAAP finals in Season 81, their first since 1986.

