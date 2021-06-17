NBA: Rick Carlisle, Mavs’ winningest coach, resigns

Carlisle, who helped Dallas win its lone NBA title in 2011, said: "Dallas will always be home, but I am excited about the next chapter of my coaching career." Kevin Jairaj, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said in a team statement that coach Rick Carlisle stepped down Thursday, which comes one day after Cuban fired president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson.

"Rick informed me today about his decision to step down as head coach," Cuban said.

"On top of being a tremendous basketball coach, he was also a friend and confidant. Rick helped us bring the O'Brien Trophy to Dallas and those are memories I will always cherish. I want to thank Rick for all he gave this franchise and this city. We wish him all the best."

Carlisle added context to the move in a statement to ESPN.

"After a number of in-person conversations with Mark Cuban over the last week, today I informed him that I will not be returning as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks," Carlisle said. "This was solely my decision."

He added: "Dallas will always be home, but I am excited about the next chapter of my coaching career."

Carlisle had two years remaining on his contract.

Carlisle, 61, compiled a record of 555-478 in 13 seasons as the Mavs' coach from 2008-21.

He coached two seasons with the Detroit Pistons (2001-03) and four with the Indiana Pacers (2003-07) and also served as an assistant coach for the then-New Jersey Nets, Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana. His all-time win-loss record as a head coach is 836-689.

Dallas lost its first-round Western Conference playoff series to the Los Angeles Clippers in seven games after taking leads of 2-0 and 3-2 earlier in the series. The Mavericks were the No. 5 seed in the conference after a 42-30 regular-season finish. Star forward Luka Doncic turned in another stellar season and was named to his second straight All-NBA first team.

On Wednesday, the Mavericks announced they "mutually agreed to part ways" with Nelson, who served in that capacity for 24 seasons. ESPN and The Athletic reported that Nelson was rankled by the ever-growing influence of the team's director of quantitative research and development, Haralabos "Bob" Voulgaris.

Doncic is eligible for a max contract extension this offseason and described the Nelson move as "tough."

Meanwhile, in other coaching changes, the Washington Wizards parted ways with head coach Scott Brooks on Wednesday after the two sides failed to agree on a new deal.

His contract expired at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Brooks, 55, led the Wizards to a 34-38 record and a playoff appearance as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference this season. They lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in five games in the first round.

Brooks compiled a 183-207 record with three postseason berths in five seasons in the nation's capital.

Stan Van Gundy is also out after one season as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pelicans and Van Gundy mutually agreed to part ways, per the team's release on Wednesday.

Van Gundy, on Wednesday, joined Nate Bjorkgren (Indiana Pacers) as coaches who are no longer with their teams after being hired prior to the 2020-21 season.

