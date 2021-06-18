FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers: Gilas cruises past Indonesia en route to blowout win

Gilas Pilipinas was simply too much for Lester Prosper and Indonesia as it cruised to an easy 76-51 win against the visiting team in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers at Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center in Pampanga Friday night.

Ange Kouame and Justine Baltazar each had 11 points for the nationals.

It was the Filipinos' follow-up to their dramatic 81-78 win over South Korea last Wednesday.

Gilas was just five points points down from duplicating its 30-point blowout of Indonesia during their first meeting back in February 2020.

(More details to follow.)

