FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers: Baldwin claps back at South Korea coach's 'lucky shot' statement

Gilas Pilipinas coach Tab Baldwin attends a press conference after his team's victory over Indonesia. Grabbed from FIBA Basketball Channel's Youtube page

Gilas Pilipinas coach Tab Baldwin found it convenient for the South Korean coach to blame his team's defeat to a "lucky shot."

Baldwin took exception on coach Cho Sang Hyun's statement even as the South Koreans absorbed a painful 81-78 defeat following SJ Belangal's game-winning trey last Wednesday.

"We've already read that the Korea coach said we're very lucky to win the game. Frankly I think that's pretty rich for any coach to walk off, lose in any game and claim that there's good luck on the part of the opponent," said Baldwin Friday night after the nationals' blowout 76-51 win over Indonesia.

Gilas is set to meet South Korea again on Sunday in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers at the AUF Gym in Pampanga.

"I'll make sure that that will give our players an extra incentive. I don't expect that we'll go out there to make friends on Sunday," said Baldwin.

Meanwhile, Baldwin admitted Gilas struggled in the first half against the Prosper-led Indonesia.

Indonesia tired to slow down the tempo and limit Gilas' possessions to stay within 30-22.

Gilas broke the game wide open after adjustments.

"We looked a little bit like I what I thought we might look like early in this campaign," said Baldwin.

"We didn't settle down, we tried to push the tempo. We're not yet ready to be an up tempo team then flow to a half-court cohesion."

Baldwin said Gilas will need to stay disciplined in executing plays to be successful.

"We lacked self-discipline in the culture that we really want to establish. Without that, we'd pretty be ordinary and we don't want to be ordinary. We wanna be elite, we want to be an international basketball team that people will respect," he said.

"I think we need to be able to be a team that can play with tempo and play with with discipline. It's a great learning experience for us, we will improve because of that first half lack of performance."

