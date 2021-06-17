Boxing: Michael Dasmariñas now in Vegas for world-title clash with Inoue

Michael Dasmariñas and his team have already wrapped up camp in Los Angeles and, as of posting time, were headed to Las Vegas for his mandatory title fight against unified WBA-IBF bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue.

The Camarines Sur-born fighter has already tapered down his training at Freddie Roach's Wild Card Gym as they enter the final days heading to this weekend's bout.

"Kanina nag-work out ako. Light workout lang. Tamang pawisan lang," he said in a Facebook video while on his way to Vegas.

"Gagawin natin yung ginawa natin sa training. Sana makuha natin ang panalo."

The Bicolano will have his hands full against the undefeated Japanese superstar, who sports a 20-0 record with 17 knockouts.

Dasmariñas hopes to use his experience against Inoue so he can add another win onto his 30-2-1 (20 KOs) record.

If he pulls off an upset and wins the title, he might face fellow Filipino bantamweight champions John Riel Casimero and Nonito Donaire.

But for now, Dasmariñas prefers to keep his eyes on the prize.

"Sa ngayon tapusin muna natin ang laban, 'wag muna nating mag-isip ng advance. Bago 'yung sunod na plano," he said.

Meanwhile, Inoue is very much confident about his chances against Dasmarinas that he looks forward to unifying all the belts in the bantamweight class.

"Right now my motivation is to unify all four titles, we have Casimero and Donaire and that's who I want to fight," Inoue said in an interview on ESPN.

RELATED VIDEO