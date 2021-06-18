AVC Continental Cup: Rondina, Pons ties New Zealand in semis pairing

Partners Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons brought down their counterparts from New Zealand on Friday in the women's division of the AVC Continental Cup in Nakhon Pathom in Thailand.

Rondina and Pons beat Francesca Kirwan and Olivia Macdonal in straight sets to set a 1-1 tie in the women’s semifinals.

PHI 1 stunned taller NZL 1 2-1 (21-12, 17-21, 15-9) to give PHI 1-1 tie against NZL in AVC Continental Cup Semi-finals in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand on Friday. The Golden Match will be held shortly to decide the eventual winners.#FIVB #AVC #AVCContinentalCup #AVCVolley pic.twitter.com/izITD1lMiL — Asian Volleyball Confederation (@AsianVolleyball) June 18, 2021

Their "golden match" will be held shortly to decide the eventual winners.

“Sobrang saya kasi naipanalo namin ang game against New Zealand. 'Di namin ine-expect iyon kasi they are all experienced veterans,” said Rondina.

“Hindi namin inisip na matatangkad ang kalaban namin. What we did earlier is give our best at mapasaya ang Philippines."

The Philippine men's team of Jude Garcia and Jaron Requinton, meanwhile, marched to the semifinal round after defeating Lebanon’s Joe El Azzi and Paul Bou Akl, 21-16, 21-17, in the golden match.

PHI’s Jude Garcia/Jaron Requinton are delighted after their win in golden match against Lebanon in AVC Continental Cup Semi-finals in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand on Friday. #FIVB #AVC #AVCContinentalCup #AVCVolley #AsianVolleyball pic.twitter.com/0NnjG2yYLL — Asian Volleyball Confederation (@AsianVolleyball) June 18, 2021

FROM THE ARCHIVES