AVC Continental Cup: Rondina, Pons crash out after semis loss to NZ

Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons succumbed to New Zealand in the semifinals of the women's category in the AVC Continental Cup in Nakhon Pathom in Thailand Friday.

Kiwis Alice Ziemann and Shuanna Polley registered a 19-21, 21-10, 15-12 win to make it 2-1 in their semis pairing with the Philippines.

Rondina and Pons earlier beat New Zealand, 21-12, 17-21, 15-9, to tie the series, 1-1.

The loss ended their bid to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

New Zealand will now move on the to finals against Japan.

The Philippine men's team also yielded to Australia, 2-0, in the semifinals.

Jude Garcia and Anthony Arbasto were forced to forfeit after Garcia suffered a knee injury during their game.

Australia will move on to the finals to meet Japan.

