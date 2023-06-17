PVL President Ricky Palou. PVL Media.

MANILA – The PVL will shake things up starting next season.

The Premiere Volleyball League (PVL) will be looking to improve the parity among its teams in next year’s season by introducing a Rookie Draft and the implementation of a salary cap, its president Ricky Palou said in an interview with Noli Eala’s Power & Play.

“We're definitely going to have a draft system next year,” said Palou. “So that the lowest rank teams will be able to get the better players that are coming into the league," he added.

Aside from this, Palou also emphasized that the rookies should be staying with the teams that drafted them for the long run.

“If a team drafts a player, you’ve got to keep this player for at least two years,” he said to Eala.

"We don’t want teams drafting players, and then just letting them off or trading them off to another team that’s willing to pay for it. We want to try and maintain a balance of the competitive teams.”

To further emphasize the efforts to improve parity, Palou also mentioned the introduction of a salary cap.

Whether it is an individual or team cap, however, is yet to be decided.

“The teams said they would rather have a team cap, but I'm still trying to convince them that it is still important to have individual salary caps and rookie salary caps," he bared,

“I’m trying to explain to them that if there’s no salary cap, if a player has an expiring contract and other teams want to get them, if there’s no salary cap, these other teams are going to offer more,” he added.

“At the end of the day, it’s gonna hurt you if there’s no cap.”

Aside from these changes, the PVL president also shared that its newest teams, which will debut in the upcoming Invitational Conference, have committed to compete in the league for the long run.

“When we accepted these three new teams, we said that ‘We’d like you to stay here for the long term.’ So at least, stay with us for three years and they committed to that,” he said.

“We’ve got their commitment that they will play in all conferences for at least the next three years.”

Palou also revealed that they are looking to introduce a second division in the PVL.