MANILA – Filipino pole vault star EJ Obiena kept his overseas podium-finish streak alive as he captured bronze in the Oslo Bislett Games in Norway.

Obiena jumped his way to third place after crossing the 5.81-meter mark behind the eventual champion and world no. 1 Armand Duplantis of Sweden, who crossed the 6.01m bar.

Settling for the silver medal was Chris Nilsen of the United States after tallying 5.91 meters.

Obiena surpassed the 5.61m, 5.71m, and 5.81m at ease – needing only one attempt in each height.

He fumbled his two attempts in the 5.91m before deciding to jump the 6.01m mark for his final jump. The Pinoy athlete, however, failed to cross the height to finish third.

The bronze performance came just almost a week after Obiena registered a new Asian record when he finally breached the six-meter bar.

Obiena took the gold in the Bergen Jump Challenge in Norway to join the "6-meter club."

With the feat, he shattered the 5.94m record he himself set at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, US in July last year.



