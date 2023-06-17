Kenneth "Yue" Tadeo and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario share a fist bump ahead of their Game 1 matchup against Burn x Flash. Courtesy: Moonton Games

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia - Rookie Kenneth "Yue" Tadeo played the game of his life as Blacklist International entered the Grand Finals of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup here after a 3-1 win over home team Burn x Flash at the AEON Mall Mean Chey, Saturday.

Blacklist will wait for their opponents as the pride of Cambodia, led by Pinoy star Marius "DONUT" Tan can still gun for a 3rd place finish.

Debuting a Novaria roam pick by Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, Blacklist managed to sneak the Game 1 win over a Cambodian squad that was catching up.

DONUT erupted in Game 2 behind a flawless Game 2 win over the Codebreakers.

With Blacklist drawing Game 3, capitalizing on an error-laden Burn x Flash squad behind Kenneth "Yue" Tadeo's perfect game on his signature hero Valentina, they went forth to close the coffin on the home team in Game 4.

Blacklist will see action again on Sunday as they try and snag the last in the list of their titles.