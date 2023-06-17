Gilas Women off to Australia for FIBA Women's Asia Cup

The Gilas Pilipinas Women celebrate after clinching a silver medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Morodok Techo National Sports Complex in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on May 15, 2023. Photo courtesy Ariya Kurniawan

MANILA -- The Gilas Pilipinas Women are set to fly to Melbourne, Australia on Saturday to compete in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2023.

The Gilas Women will still have one more practice session before they leave. Since they began preparing for the Southeast Asian Games and then returned from Cambodia, the team has only rested on Sundays.

"Practice was good, we’re trying to improve ourselves every time, everyday and hopefully when we get to Australia we’ll be much better and ready for FIBA Asia," said Gilas Women's head coach Pat Aquino, who is looking forward to integrating Filipino-American guard Vanessa de Jesus into the team.

De Jesus plays for Duke University and last week confirmed her commitment to the Gilas Women.

"I got Vanessa for her talent and her intelligence about basketball and for a fact na maliit siya pero she has Filipino lineage. Mahirap nagna-naturalize ka na di masyado nating kilala ito lahi natin so talagang tuloy-tuloy yung pagrerepresenta puso yung ano natin," said Aquino.

Star center Jack Animam and another Filipino-American guard, Ella Fajardo, say they are excited to team up with de Jesus.

"I'm excited. You know, I've seen her play in Duke, but I know she's a good player," said Animam. "I'm just excited on what she can bring to the table, what she can bring to our team, especially her experience going against the best talents in the United States."

"I'm very excited because we're on the same boat when it comes to Filipinos playing overseas," said Fajardo. "Technically, we're both from the States, right, but it means a lot to represent the Philippines. I know that we come from the same background so I think we’ll be able to relate a lot."

In the 2021 edition of the FIBA Women's Asia Cup in Jordan, the Gilas Women outlasted India, 74-70, to remain in Division A.

They have been drawn to Group B of this year's tournament, together with host Australia, Japan, and Chinese Taipei. They open their campaign against Australia on June 26 at the State Sports Centre in Sydney.



RELATED VIDEO