FIBA 3x3: TNT excited to be among world's best in Macau Masters

Pasig TNT in action in the FIBA 3x3 Penang Challenger. FIBA photo.

In a breakthrough development, Pasig TNT will represent the Philippines in the FIBA 3x3 World Tour 2023 Macau Masters which is slated from July 8 to 9 at the Wynn Palace.

TNT Triple Giga head coach Mau Belen confirmed the update on Saturday, after the squad received formal communication from the FIBA 3x3 pro circuit.

FIBA 3x3 informed TNT of their outright qualification to the Macau Masters after a key adjustment which shall now see the pro circuit qualifying the top three finishing teams from every Challenger (Level 9) event to its corresponding Masters (Level 10), instead of just the top two.

TNT, composed of Almond Vosotros, Ping Exciminiano, Gryann Mendoza, and Ulrich Odou, finished fourth in the recent Penang Challenger in Malaysia, the qualifying event for the Macau Masters.

But since Beijing, the Challenger's winning team, had already qualified for the Macau Masters as host, the next three top squads -- Futian of China, Dusseldorf LFDY of Germany, and TNT -- were granted passes to the Macau Masters.

"Unbelievably happy. Still over the moon to receive this news [from] FIBA. Di ko ma-explain yung pakiramdam pero alam ko at ramdam ko lahat ng pinagdaanan namin struggles and challenges along the way eh worth it," Belen said of the news.

"Talagang si Lord yung may best plan para samin hindi lang kami tumigil maniwala. It was never easy. Nothing is. But my boys really deserve to play in the biggest stage of pro 3x3."

Among the groups competing in the Macau Masters are Serbia's Ub Huishan NE, the world's top 3x3 club, and Liman Huishan NE, Latvia's Riga, Mongolia's Ulaanbaatar MMC Energy, USA's Miami, and Canada's Toronto KBA.

Belen is likewise excited at the prospect of being in the same competition as the world's most distinguished clubs, hoping to learn more from them.

"That’s the beauty of the pro circuit 3x3 and the thing that we value the most is to get to compete or just be in the same tournament with the best teams in the world," she said.

"Another fun fact sa 3x3 events like this, of course we stay in the same hotel, ride the same bus going to the venue, have breakfast with all athletes so surely may interaction and that’s where we get a chance to pick their brains or ask questions where we can still improve as a team."

The Macau Masters is the latest chapter in TNT's incredible spell of achievements in the calendar year. After winning the PBA 3x3 grand slam in March, the Triple Giga also triumphed in the Asia Tour 3x3, which earned them a ticket to the Penang Challenger in the first place. An all-Filipino iteration of the squad also copped the Red Bull Half Court challenge crown earlier this June.

Belen said TNT's chemistry has been at the forefront of their successes.

"It’s a very obvious secret for our team success. ‘Yun talaga ‘yung main weapon namin. It’s our togetherness. We just move in one harmony kung kinakailangan," Belen said.

"Like any other family, we go through hardships, we go through some struggles, but we stick together, kasi magkakasama kami kapag masaya, when we achieve things, but when things aren’t going so well, that’s where we get our powers and the good results na kinakalabasan."

Vosotros hopes the same familiarity will lead the battle-tested Triple Giga when they make their Masters debut.

"‘Yun ‘yung number one factor. Halos two seasons na kaming magkakasama. ‘Yung familiarity namin sa isa’t isa, andoon na, plus ‘yung import namin, si Odou, nakakasabay siya," Vosotros said.

"Strategy-wise, okay naman dahil nakukuha namin ‘yung laro ng bawat isa. ‘Yun ang advantage namin, and advantage talaga sa 3x3 kapag matagal nang magkakasama."



