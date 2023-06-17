39 Pinoy athletes qualify for IRONMAN Worlds

MANILA -- Jet Ramos and Alessandra Castaneda lead a pack of Filipino endurance racers in the World Championship in Nice, France and Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, respectively.

This, after their strong finishes in the Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines in Subic last week.

Ramos and Castaneda emerged the top local performers in the third staging of the grueling 3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42km run race, which earned them a $1000 prize each as well as a ticket to the world stage.

Ramos, of Baguio Benguet Triathlon, timed 10:20:34 to finish fifth in the men’s side topped by Dutch Eric van der Linden. Castaneda, of Chery Auto PH Tri Team, clocked 12:17:46 to likewise post a fifth-place effort in her side of the event ruled by Japanese Chigusa Yamashita.

Twenty-five others will join Ramos in the men’s world tilt on Sept. 10 in Nice, France.

The other Filipinos to qualify in the men's world championships are: Alex Isip, Emmanuel Mondero, Jon Sunga, Mike Gonda, Elmer Santiago, Abe Tayag, Erwin Rommel Espinoza, Joffrey Ano, Paolo Leaño, Cyril Bermudo, Wayne Mark Elep, Raoul Franco Ramos, Conrad Legaspi, Kristoffer Crisostomo, Jaako Ramos, Karl Reformina, Ramoncito Gonzales, Renel Bricenio, Daniel Valdez, Eigen Rara, Ralph Bautista, JK Salcedo, Mervin Santiago, Jem Clemente and Reuven Alzaga.

Set to compete in Hawaii in the women's side are: Geraldine Abuan, Leilani Tan, Vanj Endaya, Melissa Racela, Nylah Bautista, Etta Mai Farrell, April Lañas, Joann Caralian, Maria Catleya Deveza, Chloe Jane Ong, Jennifer Tan Uy and Sarah Marie Eraña-Leaño.

The 39 local bets make up the record cast ever to see action in world triathlon championship, featuring the world’s top triathletes and leading age-group campaigners from all over.



