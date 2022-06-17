Mikey Williams. PBA Images

The ball is now in the hands of Mikey Williams as far as his PBA return is concerned, and all he needs to do is board a plane and sign the restructured deal with the TNT Tropang Giga.

Team manager Jojo Lastimosa told ABS-CBN News that the management is now taking a hands-off approach on the situation.

“Hands off na kami diyan,” Lastimosa said before the game of his new team, TNT, against his former squad, the NLEX Road Warriors.

The Tropang Giga are waiting for the return of Williams before he can finally sign a restructured deal and rejoin the team this season.

“If he comes here, so be it. If not, it’s all depend on him,” added Lastimosa.

Lastimosa took over as new team manager of the franchise a few days ago and clarified that Williams’ contract is ready.

“It’s set and he just needs to sign it here,” added Lastimosa.

Williams had a sensational rookie season, leading the Tropang Giga to winning the Philippine Cup last season and although he’s still under contract, there’s clause which would allow the player to renegotiate with his mother team once he wins a championship.

Last season, Williams averaged 18.7 points per game, including close to 40-percent shooting from beyond the arc, while also pulling down 4.6 rebounds and dishing out 4.5 assists every game in the Philippine Cup where he also emerged the Finals MVP.

The Rookie of the Year of the season was also a strong candidate for the MVP award, cracking the Mythical First squad.