PBA: San Miguel thwarts Magnolia for solo lead

San Miguel averted a late-game collapse to hack out an 87-81 win against Magnolia Timplados and claim the solo lead in the PBA Philippine Cup on Friday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Beermen had to lean on the trio of June Mar Fajardo, Jericho Cruz, and Mo Tautuaa to quell the Hotshots' fourth quarter fightback.

Tautuaa came off the bench with 19 points and 5 rebounds, while Fajardo and Cruz added 14 and 10, respectively.

The Beermen, however, lost Chris Ross and Vic Manuel who went down because of injuries.

"We survived and I'm happy. We'd never had this 3-0 start in the past few years. Minsan nga pasang awa pa para mag-qualify sa quarterfinals," said San Miguel coach Leo Austria.

It was Tautuaa who picked up the slack with Manuel and Ross out.

"We're expecting a lot from (Tautuaa)," said Austria. "He's one of our key players, and we're telling him to better wake up. And that's what happened tonight. I'm happy for him."

Mark Barroca scored 25 for the Hotshots in a losing effort.

San Miguel now occupies the top of the standings with a 3-0 record.

Magnolia fell to 1-3.

The Scores:

SAN MIGUEL 87 – Tautuaa 19, Perez 15, Fajardo 14, Brondial 10, Lassiter 10, Cruz 10, Ross 6, Enciso 2, Manuel 1, Pessumal 0

MAGNOLIA 81 – Barroca 25, Sangalang 16, Wong 11, Dionisio 8, Dela Rosa 5, Abueva 4, Jalalon 5, Corpuz 3, Laput 2, Ahanmisi 2, Brill 0, Zaldivar 0, Escoto 0

QUARTERS: 22-25, 35-42, 60-63, 87-81