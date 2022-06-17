Phoenix Super LPG finally picked up a win with a 97-74 beating of shorthanded Terrafirma in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Friday.

The Fuel Masters pummeled the Dyip, leading by as much as 35 points to raise their record to 1-2.

Jason Perkins led Phoenix with 17 points, while Matthew Wright added 11 points, 10 rebounds, and four steals.

Javee Mocon contributed a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds while Encho Serrano had 10 points.

“As much as possible, we don’t want to get deep into that bottom of the standings. It’s something that is big for us,” said Phoenix coach Topex Robinson.

Terrafirma, led by Joseph Gabayni and Aldrech Ramos, went down to 0-3.

Gabayni scored 15 points to go with 9 rebounds while Ramos had 14.

The Dyip missed the services of Ed Daquioag and Isaac Go, who are both nursing injuries.

The score

Phoenix 97 – Perkins 17, Wright 11, Mocon 10, Jazul 10, Serrano 10, Anthony 9, Melecio 8, Tio 8, Lalata 5, Porter 5, Garcia 4, Muyang 0, Rios 0.

Terrafirma 74 – Gabayni 16, Ramos 4, Cahilig 10, Tiongson 9, Calvo 9, Monzon 6, Gomez de Liano 5, Mina 3, Balagasay 2, Grospe 0, Tumalip 0, Enriquez 0.

Quarters: 18-14; 44-24; 71-46; 97-74.