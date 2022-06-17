NCAA Volleyball: Perpetual notches 1st win at Letran's expense

University of Perpetual Help System DALTA picked up its first win by sweeping Colegio de San Juan de Letran, 24, 25-18, 25-19, in the NCAA Season 97 women's volleyball tournament on Friday.

Mary Dapol led the Lady Atlas with 15 points, 3 service aces, and 12 digs.

Charmaine Ocado added 12 for Perpetual's first win in 2 games.

Letran, which leaned on Julianne Castro's 8 points, went down to 0-2 after opening their campaign with a loss to JRU.

Perpetual will seek a second-straight victory when it faces Emilio Aguinaldo College on Tuesday while Letran eyes a breakthrough against College of Saint Benilde on Sunday.

In the first game, Jose Rizal University shrugged off a sluggish start to drop EAC in straight sets, 26-24, 25-21, 25-16.

The Lady Bombers are now in a three-way tie with defending champion Arellano University and College of Saint Benilde at the top with identical 2-0 cards.

The Lady Generals, meanwhile, fell to 0-2.