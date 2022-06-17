MSC 2022: Why Demonkite went berserk vs. Orange Esports

Demonkite yells after getting a kill during their match in Game 1 against Orange Esports in MSC 2022. Courtesy: MSC 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - Emotions ran high during Game 1 of RSG Philippines’ win over Orange Esports in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup this Thursday.

As if the uncharacteristic bug that Nathanael “Nathzz” Estrologo experienced didn’t already puzzle them, the Kingslayers bore the brunt of facing some hecklers who alleged the Filipino team paused the game on purpose.

With all that coming into play, Jonard “Demonkite” Caranto couldn’t help but feel extra emotional as he drew kill after kill during the decisive victory against Malaysia’s last upper bracket representative, yelling and cussing as he obliterated opponents.

Demonkite told ABS-CBN News that his expressions were mostly addressed to hecklers in the audience at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

“‘Noong nagkaroon ng technical issues tungkol sa bug ni Nathzzz, parang nagsisigawan sila sa’min ng alam mo na, yung pause strat, Phili-PAUSE, ganoon,” Demonkite said following their 3-0 win against host team Orange Esports.

“So parang sa loob-loob ko papakita ko sa kanila [na] kung ano-ano yung sinasabi nila,” he added.

Demonkite’s Game 1 performance became one of their keys to victory against the Malaysians, as his Akai supplied 4 kills and 8 assists in the landslide victory.

What really happened during that technical pause?

Low internet speed, and drafting and emblem bugs, among others are usually the reasons why players request for a pause, and has been a common occurrence during professional ML:BB games.

Some members of rival teams and countries alleged that Filipino teams do it on purpose to change their opponents' momentum.

However, the reason behind this pause was actually quite uncharacteristic.

After their win, they revealed that Nathzzz’s game on the screen seemed to have a mind of its own, as it showed an entirely different situation in the game.

“So what happened was during the game, Nathzzz has his own game compared to his other teammates … They realized it when Nathzzz killed Lylia and [were confused] because in their own [screen], Lylia was still alive,” RSG reserve Dexter “Exort” Martinez shared.

After things were done and dusted, RSG Philippines eventually made quick work of Orange Esports in Game 1, and won the next couple of games.

RSG Philippines will face the Filipinos’ perpetual rivals, RRQ Hoshi of Indonesia, next, on Saturday.