MSC 2022: Kelra's 3rd career savage helps Omega stay alive

Courtesy: Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

KUALA Lumpur, Malaysia - Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas' savage gave Omega Esports the lifeline to lift the reigning Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) champions past Orange Esports, 3-2, and stay alive in the tournament.

Trailing 2-1, Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas proved why he became "The Filipino Savage" by singlehandedly wiping out Orange Esports' heroes to force a rubber match, before taking the clincher game.

This is his 3rd career savage, after doing the feat in the MPL Season 7 Grand Finals and MPL Season 9 - both against Blacklist International.

Omega eliminated the last Malaysian team in the tournament in the process.



Omega will face underdogs Falcon Esports tomorrow at 3 p.m.

More details to follow.