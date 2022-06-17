The Gilas Youth team. FIBA Basketball photo

The Gilas Pilipinas youth team ended their campaign in the 2022 FIBA Under-16 Asian Championship following a 109-83 defeat to Australia in the quarterfinal round in Doha, Qatar Friday (Manila time).

Lorenzo Competente had 18 points for the nationals, who also got 14 points from Caelum Harris and 13 apiece from Alexander Konov and Jared Bahay.

But these were not enough to offset the double-digit outputs from the Boomers' Kye Savage, Joshua Dent, Triastan Devers and Carlin Briggs.

Savage led the way with 27 points, while Dent added 7 markers. Dever and Briggs added 14 and 10, respectively.

The nationals got off a good start, but ran out of steam in the final 20 minutes.

The Boomers took advantage and handed Gilas a 26-point beating.

Gilas Youth earlier reached the quarterfinals by routing Kazakhstan, 83-60.