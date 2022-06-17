MANILA—With only a few weeks in office, outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday graced the groundbreaking of the P3.5-billion Philippine Sports Training Center in Bagac, Bataan.

The sports complex in Brgy. Parang is set to house sports facilities and amenities for 39 Olympic and non-Olympic sports.

"I wish to recognize the generosity of the Bataan Provincial government for donating 250,000 square meters of land here in Bagac to establish the PSTC,” Duterte said in his speech.

LOOK: President Rodrigo Duterte leads the groundbreaking ceremony of the P3.5B Philippine Sports Training Center in Brgy. Parang, Bagac, Bataan pic.twitter.com/e29lFjr1Hz — Zandro Ochona (@ZandroDZMM) June 17, 2022

Philippine Sports Commission chairperson William Ramirez said the site will give rise to a "sports city".

”Itong center na ito, magiging sports city ito, parang sa Australia sa Canberra. Meron pa ring maiiwan sa Ultra sa PhilSports sa Pasig (City). Meron sa Manila, meron din sa Baguio,” said Ramirez.

Duterte said the sports center can benefit Filipino athletes.

”This project shows how our concerted efforts will create huge impact on the future of our athletes and of the Filipino youth as whole,” he said. “This likewise proves in order to achieve progress we address the needs of our people and provide efficient, responsive and inclusive services."

Aside from training athletes, the facility can also boost their morale, the President said.

”I am excited to know, once completed the state-of-the-art and highly scientific sports complex will be instrumental not only in the honing of the skills and talents of our athletes, coaches, and referees, but also boosting their morale as they compete locally and hopefully globally,” Duterte said.

He said the incoming administration should also pursue similar projects.

