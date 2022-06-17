Filipino Olympian Caloy Yulo. AFP/file

Caloy Yulo claimed a gold medal in the 9th Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships on Friday in Doha, Qatar.

Yulo, the Southeast Asian Games champion, collected 14.9333 points in the men's floor exercise to beat his counterparts from China, Korea and Japan, and he became the first Filipino to clinch a gold in the Asian Championships.

More Good News from Qatar Asian Championships - Caloy Yulo wins GOLD In Floor 14.933 🏆🎉🇵🇭 China 14.333

Korea 14.333

Japan 14.300 @c_edrielzxs 💪🥇 — Dyan Castillejo (@DYANCASTILLEJO) June 17, 2022

This was a perfect follow up to his silver medal finish in the men’s individual all-around.

Yulo, who also competed in the Tokyo Olympics, will also compete in the finals of the rings also on Friday, before taking on the vault and parallel bars finals on Saturday.